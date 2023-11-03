AutoCAD OEM

Customize AutoCAD with OEM technology, which now provides managed wrapper classes that enable you to use the Microsoft® .NET Framework and to write programs in other languages, such as Visual Basic® .NET and C#. The ObjectARX managed wrapper classes now include sophisticated selection, jig, and prompt support, complete events coverage previously only available to C++ reactors, and an application object model to give you convenient and readily discoverable access to the properties of the application, document, editor, and window objects of AutoCAD. .NET applications can easily create dockable palettes and tool palettes and can extend tabbed dialogs. The geometry library now includes 2D curves, and support for external references has been added.