The Autodesk® AutoCAD® OEM CAD development platform provides tools to build custom AutoCAD software-based products for specific markets and to extend design information to users outside the traditional CAD community. Easily create industry-specific products that offer only the features, commands, menus, and design data your customers require. AutoCAD OEM is licensed to independent software developers, corporate developers, and system integrators who need to:
- Deliver a product that requires CAD software functionality but is not targeted at traditional CAD users.
- Build products that can read and create DWG™ files that are fully compatible with AutoCAD DWG.
- Create host programs that run an application in a child window or through a web page.
- Deliver products with scaled feature sets at scaled price points and provide an AutoCAD-based platform that cannot be customized or extended by end users.
- Replace an aging CAD software system and take advantage of new custom AutoCAD software technologies.
Features
DWG compatibility
Products built with AutoCAD OEM software development platform use AutoCAD to read DWG and DXF™ file formats for every version of AutoCAD design software and can write DWG files for AutoCAD software Release 14 or its later versions. DXF files can be written back to AutoCAD software Release 12 version.
Time-saving development environment
Use the AutoCAD OEM MakeWizard to speed and simplify your product creation cycle. The wizard’s simple graphical interface makes it easy for you to customize your CAD software product. When you use the MakeWizard, only the files required for your application are included in your product, shortening its build time and optimizing its size.
Flexible host applications
Create host programs that run your AutoCAD OEM software development platform in a child window, Microsoft® Windows® .NET Form, or through a web page. The in-place activation control enables your customers to interact with your AutoCAD OEM design software while remaining in the host program or browser.
Powerful security mechanisms
With the AutoCAD OEM software development platform, you have full control of the level of AutoCAD functionality your users see. This enables you to manage the design activities of your users based on their specific process or purpose. AutoCAD OEM also provides encryption and binding security mechanisms that help prevent copying or reverse-engineering of your LISP software programs.
Product branding
AutoCAD OEM software development platform tools enable you to brand your OEM-based product with its own name and identity. Using the MakeWizard and OEM InstallerWizard, control the About box image, splash screens, installer banners, and screen characteristics, such as bitmaps and product icons. AutoCAD characteristics can be hidden or displayed prominently, depending on the customer and your product's market requirements.
Development interfaces
AutoCAD OEM development platform supports ObjectARX® programming environment, Visual LISP®, ActiveX®, and the .NET Framework. It also supports the tools in standard AutoCAD software for customizing menus, toolbars, and quick keys.
Cloud features
Some new features of AutoCAD are cloud-connected and require users to log in to their autodesk.com account. These features will not be available within AutoCAD OEM.
You can customize AutoCAD with the OEM CAD development platform, which supports these programming environments:
ObjectARX for AutoCAD OEM
The ObjectARX® programming environment provides an object-oriented, C++ API for developers to use, customize, and extend the AutoCAD OEM development platform. ObjectARX provides the greatest level of performance, functionality, and integration through direct access to AutoCAD OEM software's internal objects, database structures, graphics system, command registration, and processing.
AutoLISP in AutoCAD OEM
The Visual LISP® integrated development environment (IDE) and Microsoft Code with the AutoCAD AutoLISP extension can be used to develop and debug AutoLISP programs.
Microsoft .NET framework programming support
Customize AutoCAD with OEM technology, which now provides managed wrapper classes that enable you to use the Microsoft® .NET Framework and to write programs in other languages, such as Visual Basic® .NET and C#. The ObjectARX managed wrapper classes now include sophisticated selection, jig, and prompt support, complete events coverage previously only available to C++ reactors, and an application object model to give you convenient and readily discoverable access to the properties of the application, document, editor, and window objects of AutoCAD. .NET applications can easily create dockable palettes and tool palettes and can extend tabbed dialogs. The geometry library now includes 2D curves, and support for external references has been added.
Microsoft Visual Basic in AutoCAD OEM
AutoCAD OEM now supports VBA 7.1 for 64-bit versions. However, the Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) engine is no longer provided with your AutoCAD OEM installation media. Please contact your Autodesk ISV partner representative for more information.
System requirements
AutoCAD OEM 2025
- Operating system: Microsoft® Windows® 11 or Windows 10 version 1809 or above. See Autodesk’s Product Support Lifecycle for support information.
- Processor: 3+ GHz CPU or faster
Single- or Multi-Core Intel®, Xeon®, or i-Series 64-bit processor or AMD® equivalent to SSE2 technology. Highest affordable CPU speed rating is recommended.
Note: AutoCAD® software-based products utilize multiple cores for many tasks.
- Memory: 16 GB RAM or more
- Disk space: 10 GB free disk space for installation and development
- Graphics display: 1920x1080 with True Color (1080p)
- Display card: 4 GB GPU with 106 GB/S Bandwidth and DirectX12 compliant
DirectX 12 with Feature Level 12_0 is required for Shaded (Fast), Shaded with edges (Fast), and Wireframe (Fast) visual styles.
Note: Make sure to use the latest video card manufacturer drivers from their website.
- Internet browser: Google™ Chrome™ or Microsoft® Internet Explorer® 11 and later
- Development environment: Microsoft® Visual Studio® 2022 version 17.8.0 (with C++ option installed) and .NET 8.0
- Installation: Download only
