Enhance mapping and infrastructure management

AutoCAD® Map 3D® is a specialized development platform for mapping, land planning, and infrastructure management applications. It provides industry-standard tools and direct access to CAD, GIS, and raster data formats from multiple sources, without data copying or conversion. The latest release offers customizable industry models for gas, water, wastewater, and electric industries. The APIs include ActiveX, AutoLISP, ObjectARX, Geospatial Platform and Feature Data Objects (FDO). ObjectARX and FDO API are exposed as C++ and .NET. Geospatial Platform API is exposed as .NET only.