Documentation / MotionBuilder

MotionBuilder API

Discover software extension and customization

Autodesk® MotionBuilder Open Reality® software is the industry-leading, real-time 3D character animation software. It is designed to complement both Maya and 3ds Max software. The development kit (C++ SDK) and the Python® scripting language allow you to automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks, as well as extend and create features within the Autodesk MotionBuilder environment.

Learn more about MotionBuilder

SDKs and tools

The MotionBuilder SDK is included in every release. View the general product support information from the MotionBuilder Knowledge Network.

SDK customization documentation

Tutorials

Explore some of the simpler aspects with Getting Started with Programming in MotionBuilder

Not sure what programming language to dive into for MotionBuilder? Check out this helpful guide.                                                     

Code samples

Community and support

Whether you're an experienced MotionBuilder user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.

Become an ADN member

The Autodesk Developer Network offers software developers working with platform technologies resources like access to Autodesk desktop software and basic marketing benefits.

Improve your experience

Let us know if you run into any issues here, or what you think is missing here.

Blogs

Around-the-Corner  for the Maya Platform by Cyrille Fauvel, Zhong Wu, and Cheng Xi Li.

AREA bloggers with interesting insights into Maya and programming topics.

Autodesk MotionBuilder discussion group

Take part in active API discussion forums moderated by Autodesk software engineers. Please include the programming language in the subject line. For example, C++ or Python. This will help us to handle your posts.