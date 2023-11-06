MotionBuilder API
Discover software extension and customization
Autodesk® MotionBuilder Open Reality® software is the industry-leading, real-time 3D character animation software. It is designed to complement both Maya and 3ds Max software. The development kit (C++ SDK) and the Python® scripting language allow you to automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks, as well as extend and create features within the Autodesk MotionBuilder environment.
SDKs and tools
The MotionBuilder SDK is included in every release. View the general product support information from the MotionBuilder Knowledge Network.
SDK customization documentation
Tutorials
Explore some of the simpler aspects with Getting Started with Programming in MotionBuilder.
Not sure what programming language to dive into for MotionBuilder? Check out this helpful guide.
Code samples
Community and support
Whether you're an experienced MotionBuilder user or just starting out, this is a good place to ask questions, share tips, connect, and learn from others.